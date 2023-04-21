EAA hiring hundreds to be part of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023

EAA draws in hundreds of pilots to Wausau Downtown Airport and Stevens Point Municipal Airport.
EAA draws in hundreds of pilots to Wausau Downtown Airport and Stevens Point Municipal Airport.(wsaw)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - EAA AirVenture is hiring for this summer’s main event!

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is hosting walk-in hiring events for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 jobs beginning on April 29. EAA says it’s looking to fill as many as 700 temporary positions.

EAA AirVenture will be held July 24-30. EAA says these temporary positions are excellent opportunities for many people, including students or retirees.

Positions available include retail associate, security/event support, auto parking cashier, camper registration, facilities staff, and bartender.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to apply online before the hiring events, as individuals will have the opportunity to interview onsite.

The dates and times for the hiring event are:

  • Saturday, April 29: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 11, 4-7 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Open House, June 27-29, 9 a.m.-5p.m.

Applying at the earliest possible date will provide applicants the best chance at getting their preferred shift. The website to apply is EAA.org/Hiring.

If applicants are unable to attend the dates listed, email hr@eaa.org to schedule a separate interview time. All interviews will be held at the EAA Aviation Museum, 3000 Poberezny Road in Oshkosh.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay West High School hallway
Best public high schools in Wisconsin ranked
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
DAMAGING WINDS & HAIL POSSIBLE TONIGHT AHEAD OF COLD FRONT
Trevor Scheel during court appearance
Green Bay man charged in deadly hit-and-run crash
An Oshkosh woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Oshkosh dog owner warns of blastomycosis infection found in pets
Search dogs look for missing woman off Highway 29 in Shawano County
Search for missing woman continues

Latest News

Downtown De Pere
Downtown De Pere offers shopping with wine
File image
Statewide drills Friday for Severe Weather and Tornado Awareness Week, April 17-21
Tornado siren
Statewide tornado drill Friday
Trees are loaded on a pickup truck to be transported for planting
Packers donate trees to Brown County communities