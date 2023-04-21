EAA hiring hundreds to be part of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - EAA AirVenture is hiring for this summer’s main event!

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is hosting walk-in hiring events for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 jobs beginning on April 29. EAA says it’s looking to fill as many as 700 temporary positions.

EAA AirVenture will be held July 24-30. EAA says these temporary positions are excellent opportunities for many people, including students or retirees.

Positions available include retail associate, security/event support, auto parking cashier, camper registration, facilities staff, and bartender.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to apply online before the hiring events, as individuals will have the opportunity to interview onsite.

The dates and times for the hiring event are:

Saturday, April 29: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Thursday, May 11, 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, June 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Open House, June 27-29, 9 a.m.-5p.m.

Applying at the earliest possible date will provide applicants the best chance at getting their preferred shift. The website to apply is EAA.org/Hiring.

If applicants are unable to attend the dates listed, email hr@eaa.org to schedule a separate interview time. All interviews will be held at the EAA Aviation Museum, 3000 Poberezny Road in Oshkosh.

