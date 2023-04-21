Downtown De Pere offers shopping with wine

Downtown De Pere
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Downtown De Pere is inviting people to have some wine with their shopping.

The semi-annual Sip and Shop Wine Walk starts at 4 p.m. Friday, April 21, and goes until 8 p.m.

Organizers say shoppers can enjoy 20 wine samples from local and international wineries. You’ll find hors d’oeuvres at every stop as well as special deals and free gifts in a variety of shops. You must be 21 or older, of course.

Tickets are $25. You can buy tickets in person or on Definitely De Pere’s website. You’ll also find a list of participating businesses on that website.

