COOLING DOWN INTO THE WEEKEND

Our forecast still looks a little unsettled ahead... While we’ll see a mostly sunny morning, look for skies to cloud over this afternoon. That’s because there’s an upper-level storm system swirling over Minnesota. As this wobbling weathermaker draws closer, some showers will be possible into this evening. Any rain early tonight will be spotty and light, with clouds breaking open again after midnight.

Around this big area of low pressure, you’ll notice a breezy west-southwest wind. That breeze will funnel cooler than normal weather into northeast Wisconsin heading into the weekend. High temperatures will be mainly in the low to mid 50s today, but we’re only going to see highs in the 40s on Saturday and Sunday.

As colder air builds aloft this weekend, it will be hard to keep any sunshine for too long... Both Saturday and Sunday will likely start off with some sun, followed by skies turning mostly cloudy. Light showers will be possible at times tomorrow, with perhaps some wet snowflakes across the Northwoods. We’re keeping our fingers crossed for drier weather on Sunday.

Next week looks tranquil, as most of the active weather passes south of us. However, with the slow moving upper-level storm swirling just north of us in central Canada, temperatures will likely remain cooler than normal for the rest of April.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-25+ MPH

SATURDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Sunshine, then clouds. Mild, but breezy. A few late showers. HIGH: 55

TONIGHT: A few evening showers, then broken clouds. Wind weakens. LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Turning cloudy. Scattered showers. Wet flakes possible NORTH. HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Early sun, then mostly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Sprinkles possible. HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. More sprinkles? HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued cool. HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A brisk wind. HIGH: 52

