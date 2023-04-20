Veterans greeted with cheers and joy at Appleton airport upon return from Washington D.C.

Day trip to Washington D.C. was memorable for all of them
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A welcome home celebration was held on April 19 for the first honor flight of the season. Hundreds of veterans received a red carpet treatment as they came back from an Old Glory Honor Flight to a parade surrounded by friends, family and fellow service members.

Veterans from all over NE Wisconsin, representing most branches of the military, returned from the nation’s capital to a sea of red, white and blue at Appleton International Airport.

The flight took off at around 9.00 a.m. heading to Washington and returned at around 8.45 p.m.

Richard Jazdzewski from Appleton was on hand to celebrate his father-in-law who had served in Vietnam.

“It’s so awesome to give everybody the welcome home they deserve, that they all so deserve. We’re so grateful of their service, so appreciative of what they’ve done, it’s so great to see the community come out to have the music and to recognize their great contribution to the country,” he said.

The honor flight is a meaningful way to say ‘thank you’ to veterans for their service. The trip is free of charge and most will never forget it.

