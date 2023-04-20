THUNDERSTORMS AT TIMES TODAY...

Clusters of showers and thunderstorms will be passing through northeast Wisconsin at times today. It won’t rain all day today, but storms will be most likely around meal times (breakfast, lunch and dinner), with some drier hours in between. Some thunderstorms, especially SOUTH of Green Bay, may be strong with brief downpours, lightning, hail and gusty winds. Overall, our risk of severe weather is LOW, but we’ll watch closely to see if an upgrade is necessary.

We’re also expecting a wide range of temperatures later today... As a warm front bisects the state, we’ll see highs in the 40s across the Northwoods, with warmer 60s in the Fox Valley. Highs in the 50s are more likely closer to the lakeshore. The warm front, plus incoming low pressure, is what’s kicking off our rounds of rain and thunderstorms today.

Showers will wrap up this evening, followed by clearing skies. We’ll have some smaller rain chances late tomorrow, and again on Saturday. However, in general, the forecast is not looking as wet as we head into the weekend. Despite the drier weather, look for more flood warnings in the days ahead, as recent rainfall trickles into creeks, streams and rivers. Otherwise, our temperatures will be cooling down, with highs in the 40s this weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/SE 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Scattered showers. Storms at times... A few could be strong. Cool to the NORTH, but warmer SOUTH. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Showers end early. Decreasing clouds. Still breezy. LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Mild, but breezy. A few late showers. HIGH: 56 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Cooler and breezy. A few afternoon showers. HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Less wind. HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Continued cool. HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly milder. HIGH: 52

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.