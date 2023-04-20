THUNDERSTORMS AT TIMES TODAY...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Some of us will reach a high around 60 but northern areas won't get out of the 40s
By Steve Beylon
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clusters of showers and thunderstorms will be passing through northeast Wisconsin at times today. It won’t rain all day today, but storms will be most likely around meal times (breakfast, lunch and dinner), with some drier hours in between. Some thunderstorms, especially SOUTH of Green Bay, may be strong with brief downpours, lightning, hail and gusty winds. Overall, our risk of severe weather is LOW, but we’ll watch closely to see if an upgrade is necessary.

We’re also expecting a wide range of temperatures later today... As a warm front bisects the state, we’ll see highs in the 40s across the Northwoods, with warmer 60s in the Fox Valley. Highs in the 50s are more likely closer to the lakeshore. The warm front, plus incoming low pressure, is what’s kicking off our rounds of rain and thunderstorms today.

Showers will wrap up this evening, followed by clearing skies. We’ll have some smaller rain chances late tomorrow, and again on Saturday. However, in general, the forecast is not looking as wet as we head into the weekend. Despite the drier weather, look for more flood warnings in the days ahead, as recent rainfall trickles into creeks, streams and rivers. Otherwise, our temperatures will be cooling down, with highs in the 40s this weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/SE 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Scattered showers. Storms at times... A few could be strong. Cool to the NORTH, but warmer SOUTH. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Showers end early. Decreasing clouds. Still breezy. LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Mild, but breezy. A few late showers. HIGH: 56 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Cooler and breezy. A few afternoon showers. HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Less wind. HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Continued cool. HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly milder. HIGH: 52

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay West High School hallway
Best public high schools in Wisconsin ranked
An Oshkosh woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Oshkosh dog owner warns of blastomycosis infection found in pets
Around 60 acres of land were burned
Fond du Lac County man arrested for setting fires for nearly two decades
A health inspection report found several issues at the Rodeway Inn on North West Hill...
Motel in Grand Chute loses operating license
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

First Alert Weather
RAIN & STORMS THURSDAY... WIDE RANGE OF TEMPERATURES
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Thunderstorms cross the state
Action 2 News This Morning team reacts to a bright lightning flash
Smile! Lightning flash surprises morning anchors
Tornado siren in Reservoir Park in Wausau.
Statewide tornado drill delayed due to thunderstorms