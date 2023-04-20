Shortage of in-home caregivers leaves people in dire situations

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Families, businesses, people with disabilities - the spectrum of folks affected is wide. The lack of caregivers is taking its toll. Many in need find themselves unable to find basic in-home care.

The result all too often: More responsibilities fall on family members. Many of whom also work full time or don’t live close enough for a reliable backup plan.

For people in need of in-home care, a cancelled appointment by a scheduled caregiver is more than just an inconvenience.

“On multiple occasions, I’ve skipped meals, not used the restroom for hours on end and slept in my chair for multiple nights because I didn’t have enough caregiver,” explained Stacy Ellingen, an Oshkosh woman living with disabilities. She spoke at a press conference organized by the Survival Coalition of Wisconsin.

She says she can call her parents for help but they live about 45 minutes away and she recognizes that they won’t be able to step in as a backup forever.

Another woman, Chelsea Crosby, said after her son’s first caregiver quit, there’s been little interest by anyone to step up to the plate.

“Rather than jumping out of bed in the morning like a typical 7-year-old, he lies in bed waiting for someone to come to help him,” Chelsea Crosby said.

She worries about how she will find care for her son when he’s older and needs full time care after high school.

“I know that he will need full time care and if it’s challenging to find workers for just a few hours now - how will I find workers to cover all of the hours in a day? Eventually, it will probably entail that my husband and myself leave our jobs for his care,” she remarked.

With caregiver pay averaging about $13/h, health care professionals say it’s really hard to retain employees. Especially, when there are less physically and emotionally demanding jobs available that pay better.

