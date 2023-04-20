Search for missing woman continues

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It all started on Tuesday when someone found her cellphone.

Police tried to return it to her - but Tara Sullivan was not at home when officers came to her residence. Instead, police say, they found suspicious circumstances.

Her car was found abandoned near Highway 29 in Shawano County. From there, Tara Sullivan appears to be missing with not much of a trace.

Deputies from Shawano County and beyond are using a drone and teams of specially trained dogs to comb the area for the missing woman.

“Any information is valuable to us at this point, as we try to connect the dots from when she left the house to when she got here and where she will be at this point”, said Lieutenant Chris Madle from the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office.

The search began on Tuesday, when her car was found in the town of Ringle. Deputies went to her house in Weston, however, there was no sign of her. Concern kept growing since.

“I know our investigators have spoken with some of her family members, but, you know, we’re concerned for her well being and that’s why we’re asking for the public’s help,” said Chris Madle.

Off of Highway 29, drones can be seen operated by law enforcement.

“They’re extremely valuable to us to help us with multiple lines of our work, and especially the drones they can get up in the air. They have technology on there to really help us keep us to have from working to walk to all the areas, to search a lot more places in a quicker efficient manner,” Chris Madle explained.

He hopes someone driving down Highway 29 on Tuesday might have seen what happened.

“If anyone in the area of 29 can let us us know when the car got here, or anybody suspicious in the area saw anybody walking around the highway - any valuable information that can help us connect the dots of how she got here and where she may be at this point,” Chris Madle said.

He hopes his team can help bring Sullivan home.

“It would mean a lot, obviously. I know Marathon County is still looking for people to come forward that may have seen her in the past few weeks, to come forward - people that may have talked to her then they’ve seen her. We’re doing our best to assist them and we’re just trying to pick up the pieces that they’re giving us,” Chris Madle explained.

Right now authorities really want to talk to anyone who’s been in touch with her recently. If you have, please contact the Marathon County authorities or your local law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.