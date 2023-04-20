Ripon official: Birthplace of Republican Party still on National Landmark List

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials with the Ripon Chamber of Commerce say at this time the Little White School House, where the Republican Party was born, is still on the list of national landmarks.

As we’ve reported, the moving of the schoolhouse saw pushback from the community earlier this week because the change meant it was taken off the National Register of Historical Places.

The National Landmark designation is still being reviewed.

Ripon's “Little White School House,” recognized as the birthplace of the Republican Party, now has new home.

Below is a statement from Mandy Kimes, Chamber Executive Director:

Claims that Ripon’s Little White Schoolhouse has been removed as a national landmark are untrue.

Thursday afternoon a Department of the Interior official confirmed that the famed “Birthplace of the Republican Party” remains on the National Landmark list of the nation’s historic sites worthy of preservation.

The information comes from Sherry Frear, the Chief and Deputy Keeper, National Register of Historic Places and National Historic Landmarks Program.

“The National Register of Historic Places and the National Historic Landmarks (NHL) Program are two separate programs within the Park Service,” Frear said. “Because the NHL Program has separate regulations, withdrawal of the Little White Schoolhouse’s NHL designation requires further review. As of today, the Little White Schoolhouse retains its NHL designation.”

“The Ripon Chamber of Commerce looks forward to providing additional information and answering any questions to the Department of the Interior as the Landmark Designation is reviewed,” said Mandy Kimes, Chamber Executive Director. “It will continue to advocate for all the ways of nationally recognizing the Birthplace of the Republican Party and are providing details of the situation as they become clear.

“The history of the Little White Schoolhouse is of national importance and pride, and the Chamber and the Little White Schoolhouse board of directors are committed to the preservation and protection of this history into perpetuity.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.