RAIN & STORMS THURSDAY... WIDE RANGE OF TEMPERATURES

Skies stay cloudy tonight and scattered light rain is possible from time to time... daybreak thunder is possible. Temperatures will slowly rise overnight with most areas into the lower 40s by sunrise. More rain and storms are possible through the day. Some storms could be strong, although widespread severe weather is not expected. Afternoon temperatures will vary greatly from north to south. Highs will only be in the lower 40s across the Northwoods, but should be well into the 60s southwest of the Fox Cities.

Any widespread rain should be clearing out of the area late Thursday, and we’ll see some sunshine on Friday. Highs should still be in the mid-to-upper 50s, but we’ll be cooler in the 40s this weekend. Friday should be dry in eastern Wisconsin, but spotty showers or flakes are possible across the western half of the state. A few light showers mixed with snow are possible anywhere on Saturday. Sunday will be cool and mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. A gradual warming trend is set for next week, but the first half of the week should still be below average with highs getting back into the lower 50s.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SE 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: SW 15-25+ MPH

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Daybreak thunder possible. LOW: 38 (slowly rising into the 40s)

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms... some strong. Still cool NORTH, but much warmer SOUTH. HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Gusty winds. Flakes/sprinkles possible west. HIGH: 57 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Breezy with thickening clouds. Spotty showers... a few wet flakes? HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, milder, and less wind. HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Slightly below average temps with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, continued cool. HIGH: 53

