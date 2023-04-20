Portage County deputies rescue trapped bobcat from vehicle on highway

By Heather Poltrock and Dominique O'Neill
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - “I have a bobcat in my car,” is likely the last thing a dispatcher in Portage County ever expected to hear in their career, but it indeed came from a legitimate call for help Tuesday evening.

The driver said they didn’t see anything, but heard the vehicle strike something. Assuming it was road debris, they got out of the vehicle to take a closer look. Little did they know when they pulled off on the side of the road, they would find a bobcat hanging out in their front bumper.

Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said three deputies responded to the location to investigate.

“As you can imagine the shock they were in when low and behold there was a bobcat in the vehicle. My deputies are really good at solving problems but this one baffled them so we called in reinforcements with Conservation Warden Bryan Lockman,” Sheriff Lukas explained.

Once they had a team and at least somewhat of a plan in place they jumped into action. Sheriff Lukas said once they got the big cat in the bed of the truck, they drove the bobcat back to the area where it got stuck in the vehicle and released it.

Sheriff Lukas and the rest of the team were glad the bobcat was still in good shape to be returned to the wild in case the animal has young ones to tend to.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay West High School hallway
Best public high schools in Wisconsin ranked
An Oshkosh woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Oshkosh dog owner warns of blastomycosis infection found in pets
Around 60 acres of land were burned
Fond du Lac County man arrested for setting fires for nearly two decades
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
A health inspection report found several issues at the Rodeway Inn on North West Hill...
Motel in Grand Chute loses operating license

Latest News

File image
Drills postponed for Severe Weather and Tornado Awareness Week, April 17-21
Cheery welcome for veterans at Appleton airport
Huge welcome for veterans after honor flight
Cheery welcome for veterans at Appleton airport
Veterans greeted with cheers and joy at Appleton airport upon return from Washington D.C.
A view from the drone of Hazeltine's prom proposal
Rock County teen gets creative with farm field prom proposal