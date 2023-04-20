Loons are falling out of the sky in northern Wisconsin

Loon in the care of Raptor Education Center
Loon in the care of Raptor Education Center(Raptor Education Group, Inc)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, WI. (Northern News Now) - Reports of loons falling out of the sky have been increasing in northern Wisconsin.

It’s a phenomenon known as “Loon Fallout,” according to the Raptor Education Group. The Antigo-based nonprofit says that the rain and ice on Thursday created the perfect storm to affect the migrating loons.

A loon crash landed on a dairy farm in northern Wisconsin
A loon crash landed on a dairy farm in northern Wisconsin(Raptor Education Group, Inc)

As the loons fly northward, they’re encountering atmospheric conditions that causes ice to develop on their bodies.

The weight of the ice becomes so great that the loons are unable to stay airborne and crash land.

Crashed loons have been spotted in Wausau, Gleason, Stratford, Neva, Rice Lake, Antigo, and Drummond. Other areas in the Northland may be affected as well.

If you spot a crashed loon, it will need help as loons cannot walk-- their feet are made for swimming and diving.

Loons require large bodies of water with at least a quarter mile of water to take off, they should not be released in small ponds.

Contact REGI at 715-623-4015, Loon Rescue at 715-966-5415, or a local wildlife center for advice.

Loons can be difficult to handle. They have sharp beaks and use them for defense.

Raptor Education Group recommends a blanket to contain them, and transporting them in a Rubbermaid container with air holes in the top.

Towels should be placed on the bottom of the container to cushion and prevent injury to the loon.

A loon in a bath tub
A loon in a bath tub(Raptor Education Group, Inc)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay West High School hallway
Best public high schools in Wisconsin ranked
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
DAMAGING WINDS & HAIL POSSIBLE TONIGHT AHEAD OF COLD FRONT
Trevor Scheel during court appearance
Green Bay man charged in deadly hit-and-run crash
An Oshkosh woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Oshkosh dog owner warns of blastomycosis infection found in pets
Around 60 acres of land were burned
Fond du Lac County man arrested for setting fires for nearly two decades

Latest News

Search dogs look for missing woman off Highway 29 in Shawano County
Tara Sullivan has not been found yet
Search dogs look for missing woman off Highway 29 in Shawano County
Search for missing woman continues
Cookies for the Packers, with love from the Northern woods
SMALL TOWNS: Cookies from Wisconsin's North Woods
Trevor Scheel during court appearance
Suspect Trevor Scheel looked composed in court