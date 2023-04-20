INTERVIEW: NWTC Paraeducator Program

People who work just a few days a week helping out in schools can now be hired as full-time teaching assistants with better pay and benefits.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show there are nearly 160,000 teacher assistant positions that need to be filled every year.

Green Bay Area Public Schools have partnered with NWTC to address the shortage, creating a para-educator program.

The initial class of 14 para-educators just graduated at the end of March. To learn more, we are joined by Amy Fish, Associate Director of Community Partnerships and Grants and Tracy Blahnik, NWTC Instructor, who explain more in the video above.

