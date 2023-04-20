Holy shrine in Champion changes name

The National Shrine of Our Lady of Champion
The National Shrine of Our Lady of Champion(Emily Reilly)
By Emily Reilly
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Champion, Wis. (WBAY) - A well-known holy site in our area with a long history announces a name change; the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help will be known as the National Shrine of Our lady of Champion.

The chapel grounds are considered the only approved apparition site in the US. The belief is the blessed virgin Mary appeared before a young Belgian woman, Adele Brise, in 1859. Bishop David Ricken, of the Catholic Diocese Green Bay unveiled the new name and logo.

“Catholics don’t have to believe it,” said Bishop Ricken. “But you’re invited to believe it and it’s sound to believe it. Making this better known throughout the country might attract more pilgrims to come.”

The shrine also received confirmation from church leaders at the Vatican to celebrate an annual solemnity day, the highest ranking type of feast day.

The church says Oct. 9 will be the annual solemnity day on the ground of the shrine, under the new title ‘The National Shrine of Our Lady of Champion.’

“From now on October ninth, we’ll celebrate a special, beautiful mass right here on the grounds, probably a large mass where we really thank the blessed mother for all she has done,” announced Bishop Ricken.

“About twelve years ago, Bishop David Ricken, December eighth, declared the apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary that took place here are worthy of belief,” said Father John Girotti, the Vicar General for the Diocese of Green Bay.

Since that day, the shrine draws roughly 150,000 people each year from all around the world. With the new name and solemnity ranking, Bishop Ricken expects that number to soar above 200,000 visitors.

“It’s really incumbent upon us to let the world know about it, that the Blessed Mary touched down on here. She appeared here,” said Bishop Ricken.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay West High School hallway
Best public high schools in Wisconsin ranked
An Oshkosh woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Oshkosh dog owner warns of blastomycosis infection found in pets
Around 60 acres of land were burned
Fond du Lac County man arrested for setting fires for nearly two decades
A health inspection report found several issues at the Rodeway Inn on North West Hill...
Motel in Grand Chute loses operating license
Tara Jane Sullivan
Authorities continue to search for Weston woman missing under suspicious circumstances

Latest News

Trevor Scheel, 23, faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit and run...
Green Bay man charged in deadly hit-and-run crash
Human Exposure to PFAS
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The latest on the solar eclipse, why PFAS contributes to weight gain and the best way to feed birds
Ripon's “Little White School House,” recognized as the birthplace of the Republican Party, now...
Ripon official: Birthplace of Republican Party still on National Landmark List
File
Brown County asks state to ‘take action’ to fix criminal justice system