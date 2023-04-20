Holy shrine in Champion changes name

Champion, Wis. (WBAY) - A well-known holy site in our area with a long history announces a name change; the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help will be known as the National Shrine of Our lady of Champion.

The chapel grounds are considered the only approved apparition site in the US. The belief is the blessed virgin Mary appeared before a young Belgian woman, Adele Brise, in 1859. Bishop David Ricken, of the Catholic Diocese Green Bay unveiled the new name and logo.

“Catholics don’t have to believe it,” said Bishop Ricken. “But you’re invited to believe it and it’s sound to believe it. Making this better known throughout the country might attract more pilgrims to come.”

The shrine also received confirmation from church leaders at the Vatican to celebrate an annual solemnity day, the highest ranking type of feast day.

The church says Oct. 9 will be the annual solemnity day on the ground of the shrine, under the new title ‘The National Shrine of Our Lady of Champion.’

“From now on October ninth, we’ll celebrate a special, beautiful mass right here on the grounds, probably a large mass where we really thank the blessed mother for all she has done,” announced Bishop Ricken.

“About twelve years ago, Bishop David Ricken, December eighth, declared the apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary that took place here are worthy of belief,” said Father John Girotti, the Vicar General for the Diocese of Green Bay.

Since that day, the shrine draws roughly 150,000 people each year from all around the world. With the new name and solemnity ranking, Bishop Ricken expects that number to soar above 200,000 visitors.

“It’s really incumbent upon us to let the world know about it, that the Blessed Mary touched down on here. She appeared here,” said Bishop Ricken.

