Green Bay man charged in deadly hit-and-run crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The man accused in a deadly hit and run crash earlier this week on Green Bay’s west side is now charged.

Trevor Scheel, 23, faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit and run involving death.

The crash happened at the intersection of West Mason and 16th Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Police say they arrested Scheel within minutes. During his arrest, authorities said they noticed damage to Scheel’s car.

When questioned by police, statements in the criminal complaint - the legal charging document filed in court - said Scheel told an officer he had two vodka Red Bulls at the Oneida Casino.

“I was an alcoholic last year, almost four months being sober, and I went to the casino today and had two vodka Red Bulls,” the criminal complaint states Scheel told an officer while at the hospital.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness told police he saw a gray BMW go past him at a high rate of speed. The complaint says he saw the car hit a woman who was crossing the street, causing her to fly approximately 10 feet in the air and then hit the ground. One of the shoes belonging to the pedestrian had flown off.

The witness said the car did not attempt to brake, slow down, or stop before striking the woman. The woman was later declared dead at the hospital.

The criminal complaint also features a statement from a person claiming to be Scheel’s girlfriend, who had received a phone call from Scheel where he allegedly stated, “I messed up, I’m probably going to jail.”

When Scheel was taken to the hospital, officers performed sobriety tests on him, during which the complaint states Scheel said, “you got me I did it.”

The complaint also states that Scheel was informed by an officer that he was going to jail for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. During transportation to the Brown County Jail, the complaint said Scheel started crying, repeating, “I killed someone.”

Scheel made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

