DAMAGING WINDS & HAIL POSSIBLE TONIGHT AHEAD OF COLD FRONT

Clusters of showers and thunderstorms have formed ahead of a warm front and will impact the area during the early to mid afternoon. Then, we will see a brief break before the cold front arrives late afternoon into nightfall. The Storm Prediction Center has increased our severe threat starting from Green Bay to Appleton with a MARGINAL RISK while Oshkosh through Fond du Lac are under a SLIGHT risk. The main threats being hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat is low so the main threats are hail and strong winds. The strong storms will form between 4:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. tonight and they will be isolated.

We’re also seeing a wide range of temperatures... As the warm front bisects the state, highs are still expected to be in the 40s across the Northwoods, with warmer 60s in the Fox Valley. Highs in the 50s are more likely closer to the lakeshore.

Storms will wrap up this evening, followed by clearing skies. We’ll have some smaller rain chances late tomorrow, and again on Saturday. However, in general, the forecast is not looking as wet as we head into the weekend. Despite the drier weather, look for more flood warnings in the days ahead, as recent rainfall trickles into creeks, streams and rivers. Otherwise, our temperatures will be cooling down, with highs in the 40s this weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/SE 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Scattered showers. Storms at times... A few could be strong. Cool to the NORTH, but warmer SOUTH. HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: Showers end early. Decreasing clouds. Still breezy. LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with a mix of clouds. Mild, but breezy. A few late showers. HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Cooler and breezy. A few afternoon showers. HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Less wind. HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Continued cool. Showers possible? HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly milder. Showers possible? HIGH: 54

