Brown County asks state to ‘take action’ to fix criminal justice system

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County supervisors are calling on the state and Governor Tony Evers to act when it comes to the criminal justice system.

The board unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday night. In it, the county describes the current criminal justice system as, “underfunded, understaffed and overworked for nearly two decades.”

According to the board, the county had to pay more than $250,000 in 2022 for attorneys to represent defendants because a public defender wasn’t available.

Action 2 News has reported on the need for public defenders in the past, but now the county says its taxpayers are footing the bill.

In the resolution, supervisors are asking the state to reimburse them for court-appointed attorney fees that should be covered by the state, but they are also asking the state to fix the underlying issue by conducting a study to find inefficiencies in the system.

“Let’s do that study. See if there’s efficiencies that can be fixed. Brown County is asking use us as a test. Use us as an example to try to fix something and then spread it back across the state,” said Keith Deneys, Brown County Board Supervisor, District 26.

The county says the state should also consider increasing pay for prosecutors and public defenders to draw more to the state. It’s something the county hopes the Governor considers as he finishes up his biennial budget.

