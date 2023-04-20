3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The latest on the solar eclipse, why PFAS contributes to weight gain and the best way to feed birds

Human Exposure to PFAS
Human Exposure to PFAS
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Well, we weren’t able to see it here in Wisconsin: The solar eclipse was an event that took place in the southern hemisphere, folks in Australia got the best glimpse of it. It was actually two eclipses combined, which is why it was called a hybrid eclipse: In Thursday’s case, the hybrid eclipse started with the moon completely blocking out the sun, a total eclipse, to it partially blocking out part of the sun, leaving just a “ring of fire” visible in the sky, an annular eclipse. For those who missed it, it can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2U3a1xXv8k

Study participants ranking in the top third of PFAS exposure regained an average of 10 pounds more than those in the bottom third of the exposure curve. And perhaps even more alarming, higher background PFAS exposures had an even greater effect on weight gain than the diet, researchers found. Why that’s so - Brad will explain.

And finally: Winter bird feeding helps them to clear infections. There are reasons for that!

