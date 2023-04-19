WET WEATHER RETURNS FOR WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Much needed sunshine will be the rule this afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 40s to mid 50s.
By David Ernst
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Our next weathermaker arrives Wednesday with a cluster of showers and thunderstorms. Clouds will be increasing by daybreak with temperatures in the 30s. Rain becomes more likely by 9-11 a.m. While some embedded storms may have some brief downpours, small hail and lightning, severe weather is unlikely. A wintry mix of sleet, icy rain, and wet snow may develop NORTH of Highway 29 as the moisture comes in during the morning hours. Temperatures will get into the lower 40s for highs, so any mix should not create major problems. Our precipitation will slow down by the end of the afternoon. Look for a breezy easterly wind with gusts to 25 mph.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Thursday, with warmer temperatures returning. A gusty south wind may push our highs above 60 degrees. Highs in the 50s stay with us on Friday with a mix of sun & clouds. Some rain and snow could still occur on Saturday but our chance has diminished just a little bit. Temperatures during the weekend will be in the 40s. The weather looks quiet for the start of next week with a gradual rise in temperatures. We should be back into the mid 50s by Tuesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: E 10-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: SE 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool and quiet. Clouds increasing by daybreak. LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. Showers and storms, with a wintry mix possible NORTH. HIGH: 42 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and storms. Breezy and milder. HIGH: 63 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Flakes west. HIGH: 56 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Sprinkles or flakes? HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool with less wind. HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a little milder. HIGH: 53

