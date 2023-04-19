WBAY-TV wants to share its job openings

WBAY-TV
WBAY-TV(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Does your organization distribute job opportunities to potential applicants? Do you help refer applicants to jobs that might fit their qualifications? We’d like to notify you about job openings at WBAY-TV,

WBAY is the market-leading, ABC affiliate in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The station has received Edward R. Murrow Awards each of the past 5 years, including Overall Excellence.

Email kcoonen@wbay.com or mail a request to:

Attn: Human Resources
WBAY-TV
115 S. Jefferson St.
Green Bay, WI 54301

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training. Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A health inspection report found several issues at the Rodeway Inn on North West Hill...
Motel in Grand Chute loses operating license
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Green Bay Police Department
Green Bay police officer facing criminal charges, including misconduct
Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Investigators confirm bodies found in Oneida County forest were missing teens
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin arrives for the NFL Honors award show ahead of the...
Damar Hamlin cleared to play 4 months after cardiac arrest

Latest News

One of WBAY-TV's early test patterns
PROGRAMMING NOTE: Interruptions in WBAY’s sub-channels
The Bob Newhart Show on Catchy Comedy
Catchy Comedy debuts March 27 on WBAY channel 2-6
Catchy Comedy on WBAY-TV 2-6
Goodbye, DECADES. Hello, Catchy Comedy!
WBAY is your First Alert Station
JOB OPENING: PHOTOJOURNALIST - WBAY