WATCH: Man pulls out instruments, serenades officers during traffic stop

Police in South Carolina pull a man over for a traffic stop and he serenades them with music played on spoons, a saw, and a guitar.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS, S.C. (CNN) – Officers in South Carolina experienced anything but a typical traffic stop on Sunday.

Police pulled a man over in Pickens, located in the northwest part of the state.

When officers started questioning the man, he asked them if they wanted to hear him play some of his instruments.

The North Carolina man then serenaded the officers.

First, he played the spoons. Then he started strumming on a saw, followed by a guitar.

The officers said they enjoyed the traffic stop concert.

The man left without getting a ticket from police, which was music to his ears.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A health inspection report found several issues at the Rodeway Inn on North West Hill...
Motel in Grand Chute loses operating license
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Green Bay Police Department
Green Bay police officer facing criminal charges, including misconduct
Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Investigators confirm bodies found in Oneida County forest were missing teens
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin arrives for the NFL Honors award show ahead of the...
Damar Hamlin cleared to play 4 months after cardiac arrest

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
A hearse leaves the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. (AP...
Maine deadly shooting suspect was recently released from prison
Ripon's “Little White School House,” recognized as the birthplace of the Republican Party, now...
‘Birthplace of the Republican Party’ moves locations in Ripon
FILE - Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the New York State Capitol, May 14, 2019, in...
Anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr. launches presidential campaign