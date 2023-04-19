UW-Green Bay to gradually raise tuition at three branch campuses

(WBAY)
By Emily Reilly
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some college students in northeast Wisconsin will be paying more for their education soon. Tuition at UW-Green Bay’s campuses in Marinette, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan is set to increase this upcoming fall semester.

The ‘one university’ model at UW-Green Bay, also known as the merger, allowed students to earn associates and bachelors degrees at UWGB’s other campuses in Manitowoc, Sheboygan, and Marinette starting in 2018.

Michael Alexander, the chancellor at UW-Green Bay says they’re trying to unify the campuses even further.

“Everybody is getting a UW-Green Bay degree; we really want to lean into the idea that every student is a UWGB student, regardless of where you are studying, and if your home location is in Marinette, Manitowoc, Sheboygan or Green Bay,” said Alexander. “You’re getting the same great education, therefore that’s the first reason we thought it made sense to have one unified tuition.”

With increased programs and students, also comes increased expenses. In March, a tuition increase was approved for an in-state undergraduate students for the first time in decade.

Students attending UWGB’s three other locations will see a tuition increase to match Green Bay’s campus.

It will jump 13.5% which comes out to roughly $600 extra. Alexander says they will raise tuition incrementally.

“It is going to take us four years to equalize this tuition and we’re going to do it very gradually on the locations, so we have one tuition at UWGB,” said Alexander. “If we have to increase tuition, we want to do it in a responsible way.”

In order to raise it responsibly, he says they need to hear from those they’re serving.

“They need to hear student feedback and to listen to students,” said Celise Jones. “To say, hey point blank, we need this done.”

Some UWGB students like Celise Jones, say they understand why prices are going up, but would like to see the funds put to good use. Jones says she would like to see more campus and community involvement.

“It would be good to have longer hours for places on campus, for food options specifically,” said Jones. “Also, more events on weekends and at night, and also just helping us feel like we belong in the Green Bay community in general.”

Alexander says they’re also working to expand financial aid options to help cover costs for students facing increased tuition bills.

While the tuition is set to increase this fall, Alexander says they still need approval for the next stages of the process.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A health inspection report found several issues at the Rodeway Inn on North West Hill...
Motel in Grand Chute loses operating license
Green Bay Police Department
Green Bay police officer facing criminal charges, including misconduct
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Investigators confirm bodies found in Oneida County forest were missing teens
An Oshkosh woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Oshkosh dog owner warns of blastomycosis infection found in pets

Latest News

New Cars
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: That new car smell
3 Brilliant Minutes
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: That new car smell
Demonstration of a crash in a construction zone. Each cone represents a worker who was killed...
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin’s 5th season: Road construction
Work Zone Safety Awareness Week
INTERVIEW: Work Zone Safety Awareness Week
Taylor Schabusiness when learning that she has to stand trial in Brown County
Schabusiness will have to stand trial in Brown County