Turang drives in go-ahead run, Brewers defeat Mariners 5-3

Milwaukee Brewers' Joey Wiemer, left, celebrates the team's 6-5 victory over the Seattle...
Milwaukee Brewers' Joey Wiemer, left, celebrates the team's 6-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners with Willy Adames, center, and Brian Anderson, right, after a baseball game Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Seattle.(Lindsey Wasson | AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT
SEATTLE (AP) — Eric Lauer allowed just four hits over 7 2/3 innings, and Brice Turang hit a go-ahead single and scored in the seventh as the Milwaukee Brewers completed a three-game sweep with a 5-3 victory Wednesday over the Seattle Mariners.

Julio Rodríguez clubbed a two-run homer against Lauer (3-1) in the third, but that was all the offense Seattle could muster against the Brewers’ lefty, who didn’t give up another hit until the eighth inning.

Mariners starter Marco Gonzales had a strong outing, with nine strikeouts and four hits allowed over six innings in his first start since April 8.

Gonzales was pulled after allowing back to back singles to William Contreras and Jesse Winker to open the seventh. Right-hander Matt Brash (1-2) came on in relief and allowed back to back singles to Brian Anderson and Luke Voit to give Milwaukee its first run.

Turang gave Milwaukee the lead with a two-run single, and scored on a pinch-hit two-run single from Rowdy Tellez to put the Brewers ahead, 5-2.

Jarred Kelenic drove in a run for Seattle in the ninth on a bases loaded single, but Matt Bush got the final two outs for his first save of the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Placed OF Garrett Mitchell on the 10-Day IL with a left shoulder subluxation, and recalled OF Blake Perkins from Triple-A Nashville.

Mariners: RHP Andrés Muñoz (shoulder) felt healthy after throwing a bullpen session on Tuesday, and will head on a rehab assignment soon. Manager Scott Servais expects Muñoz to complete two to three rehab outings before rejoining the team.

UP NEXT

RHP Freddy Peralta will pitch Friday for the Brewers against Boston. Peralta is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA in three starts.

The Mariners will start RHP George Kirby against St. Louis on Friday. Kirby allowed two earned runs over 6 1/3 innings against Colorado on Sunday for his first win of the season.

