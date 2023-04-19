THUNDERSTORMS, SHOWERS, & MIX FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS, BRIEF DRY SPELL FRIDAY

Our next weathermaker arrived this morning with a batch of rain and embedded thunderstorms pushing into northeast Wisconsin. However, with temperatures being in the 30s and 40s, the incoming precipitation pushed into colder air. This created a wintry mix along and north of Highway 29. Sleet, mixed with some snowflakes will still be possible through the early afternoon.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms are still possible to develop lightning, brief downpours, gusty winds and small hail. That said, severe weather is NOT expected, as the strongest thunderstorms pass to our southwest.

All of today’s precipitation is being triggered by a warm front pushing towards Wisconsin. As this boundary begins to bisect the state, we’ll see a wide range of high temperatures tomorrow. Thursday’s highs will vary from the 40s in the Northwoods, to near 70 degrees in Fond du Lac. Additional showers and thunderstorms will bring more rainfall, which may eventually lead to more river flooding through the weekend.

Temperatures will be trending down into the weekend... Saturday and Sunday will likely be in the 40s. There’s a SMALL chance of showers on Saturday, with more clouds lingering into Sunday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: ENE 10-20 MPH

THURSDAY: ESE 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms arrive. A wintry mix, mainly NORTH. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Thunder possible. LOW: 38, but slowly rising into the 40s

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Still cool NORTH, but much warmer SOUTH. HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Gusty winds. Maybe an isolated sprinkle? HIGH: 56 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Breezy with thickening clouds. Spotty showers... A few wet flakes? HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Less wind. HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 55

