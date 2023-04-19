STORMS FOR SOME... SLEET FOR OTHERS

Our next weathermaker is arriving this morning. A batch of rain and embedded thunderstorms is pushing into northeast Wisconsin. However, today is going to be a colder day, with highs only in the 30s and 40s. As this incoming precipitation pushes into the colder air, we’ll likely see a wintry mix along and north of Highway 29. Sleet, mixed with some snowflakes will be possible through the early afternoon.

Meanwhile, today’s thunderstorms may have lightning, brief downpours, gusty winds and small hail. That said, severe weather is NOT expected, as the strongest thunderstorms pass to our southwest.

All of today’s precipitation is being triggered by a warm front pushing towards Wisconsin. As this boundary begins to bisect the state, we’ll see a wide range of high temperatures tomorrow. Thursday’s highs will vary from the 40s in the Northwoods, to near 70 degrees in Fond du Lac. Additional showers and thunderstorms will bring more rainfall, which may eventually lead to more river flooding through the weekend.

Temperatures will be trending down into the weekend... Saturday and Sunday will likely be in the 40s. There’s a SMALL chance of showers on Saturday, with more clouds lingering into Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E 10-20 MPH

THURSDAY: E/S 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms arrive. A wintry mix, mainly NORTH. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Thunder possible. LOW: 37, but slowly rising into the 40s

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Some afternoon sun. Still cool NORTH, but much warmer SOUTH. HIGH: 64 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Gusty winds. HIGH: 57 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Breezy with thickening clouds. Spotty showers... A few wet flakes? HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Less wind. HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 54

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.