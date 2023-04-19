SMALL TOWNS: Mission to honor every Oconto County veteran takes a big step forward

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - What started as an idea ten years ago, picked up momentum in 2021 when a group of Oconto veterans launched a fundraising campaign.

Today, their dream is becoming a reality with a ribbon-cutting and official groundbreaking ceremony the Oconto County Veterans Memorial.

“With the people that’s been backing us and supporting us and doing donations, we get to break ground this week to get going and everybody is excited, it’s like Christmas to us,” says Carl Plaster, Oconto County Veterans Memorial Committee Secretary.

Located across from Oconto’s Copperfest Park, the memorial will honor more than 4,000 Oconto County veterans who have served dating back to the Revolutionary War, as well as future veterans.

The memorial will also include an educational element.

“And the three walls to the front are going to be history, of all the wars from the Revolutionary War on up,” explains Edward Weigelt, Oconto County Veterans Memorial Committee President.

The estimated cost to build the memorial is $600,000 and it will be erected in phases over the next five years.

So far, veterans on the memorial committee have raised $63,000, enough to get started.

They are grateful for the support.

“We got a lot of good people that want to honor our veterans, because their names go on the wall for free, they don’t have to pay to honor themselves,” says Plaster.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the memorial fund can send donations to Stephenson National Bank in Oconto.

