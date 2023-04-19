Short-term rental restrictions divide Town of Sevastopol

TOWN OF SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WBAY) - Around 90 short-term rentals in the Town of Sevastopol are adjusting to new rules, including airbnbs.

Simple Life Hospitality told Action 2 News the average stay in Door County is 3.8 nights. Such short stays are being impacted by updated restrictions.

The Sevastopol Town Board voted unanimously to approve an amendment to existing guidelines after hearing concerns from some townspeople related to noise, parties, traffic and trash.

“How do we maintain harmony and balance among our residents in our residential neighborhoods and the transient tourists that are visiting our area?” Supervisor Linda Wait said. “Residential neighborhoods were not meant to host a wedding reception for 150 people. I’m sorry, that’s more like a boutique resort in a residential neighborhood.”

The amendment addresses over-occupancy placing a burden on wells and septic systems, as well as parking violations.

Wait said, “If you’re double parked on our narrow town roads... if you need a fire engine or an ambulance to come down that road... they’re not going to be able to do it. Parking must be on the premise in designated areas.”

One addition to the ordinance is sparking more debate between the town, property managers and home-owners.

Beginning July 1, 2023, newly licensed short-term rentals are required to be owner-occupied.

“If they have a less than seven-night stay of guests the owner has to be on site staying with the guests in the home, in the residence,” Simple Life Hospitality Property Coordinator Carrie Tjernagel said. “I don’t know of any visitor that’s going to want to live with a stranger in their home. I think it with impact any new rentals coming onto the market.”

Tjernagel said most short-term rentals are second homes.

“Maybe it’s a home that’s been in the family for years or decades. It could be people who built a place because they love Door County and hope to retire here someday. But this is how they can afford their home... by renting it out...” Tjernagel explained. “People have pride in their home and they love this community and if they can’t keep it going they may have to sell and not be able to hang onto their house anymore.”

Supervisor Wait said the Town Board hopes rental restrictions promote affordable workforce housing.

“There’s not a whole lot of it on the market right now. We have investors who have actually purchased homes. They do not live here and that’s taking a house off the market that could’ve been a family,” Wait said. “You may have the job here and we have great jobs here with great benefits but if you don’t have housing you’re kind of out of luck.”

Owner-occupied rules already exist in places like Steven’s Point but Sevastopol is the first town in Door County to adopt the restriction.

