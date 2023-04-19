Man accused in Appleton Police standoff now faces federal charge

Highway 96 (Wisconsin Ave.) is barricaded during a disturbance on a neighboring street
Highway 96 (Wisconsin Ave.) is barricaded during a disturbance on a neighboring street(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of engaging in a standoff with police last week now faces a federal charge.

In an update Wednesday, Appleton Police said Torey D. Robinson has now been charged federally in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin with felon in possession of a firearm. Police said that charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years of imprisonment.

Robinson had been involved in a standoff that required the activation of the Appleton Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team and Crisis Negotiators.

After being taken into custody, Robinson was confined at the Outagamie County Jail.

“In lieu of charges through the State of Wisconsin, Robinson has now been charged federally,” Appleton Police said.

Robinson made an initial appearance in federal court on April 17. During that appearance he was ordered to be detained pending trial. Torey Robinson remains in custody currently.

