Judge grants $10,000 bond for woman accused of firing gun during argument

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A judge granted Tanisha Washington a $10,000 cash bond during a court hearing Wednesday.

Washington is accused of pointing a gun at a woman’s face during an argument. Police said she then fired a shot in the air, and then pointed the gun at the woman again before driving away. No one was hurt in the disturbance.

Police searched for Washington, at one point asking the public for help in finding her, before police tracked her down and arrested her.

Police learned Tanisha Washington might be inside a house on the 2200-block of Newberry Avenue at about 11:30 Monday night. The crisis negotiation team and SWAT took Washington, 29, into custody about 3 hours later with no further incident.

A preliminary hearing is set for Washington on April 28 at 9:30 a.m.

