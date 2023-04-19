INTERVIEW: Wisconsin’s 5th season: Road construction

Wisconsin’s “5th season” is upon us: road construction season, when scenic streets and highways turn orange with cones and barrels and safety vests.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s “5th season” is upon us: road construction season, when scenic streets and highways turn orange with cones and barrels and safety vests.

We are in the midst of Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, and Wednesday is “Go Orange Day” to draw even more attention to the issue of safety. And it’s a big issue in Wisconsin, where last year there were more than 2,000 work zone crashes, resulting in 8 deaths and 655 injuries.

More numbers: In the past five years, 11,678 work-zone crashes resulted in 63 deaths and 4,370 injuries. And 40% of all work-related deaths in America are in roadway construction zones.

Randy Asman is the Northeast Region traffic supervisor for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. He’s in charge of oversight for all traffic operations and safety on Northeast Wisconsin highways. And he joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 to break down those numbers on injuries and deaths in work zones, to tell us whether drivers or workers are more at risk, and what he’s hearing from the people working in those zones about why drivers missing or ignoring all the warning signs.

