Hearing on motion to relocate Taylor Schabusiness trial scheduled for Wednesday afternoon

Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff and Brittany Schmidt
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The motion hearing for a woman accused of murdering and dismembering a Green Bay man is set to happen Wednesday afternoon.

25-year-old Taylor Schabusiness is accused of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and sexual assault.

The hearing was called by her attorney to request moving the trial out of Brown County, saying she can’t get a fair trial because of the publicity of the case.

Taylor Schabusiness is accused of dismembering Shad Thyrion in his Green Bay home last year. The grisly details of the case received widespread attention. Additionally, a recent court room video showing Schabusiness attacking her previous attorney went viral earlier this year.

The state has responded to the motion saying nothing the defense has argued warrants a change in venue. The hearing is set for 3 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the defense’s motion and the state’s response.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A health inspection report found several issues at the Rodeway Inn on North West Hill...
Motel in Grand Chute loses operating license
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Green Bay Police Department
Green Bay police officer facing criminal charges, including misconduct
Aiden Grefe (L) and Dakota Brown (R)
Investigators confirm bodies found in Oneida County forest were missing teens
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin arrives for the NFL Honors award show ahead of the...
Damar Hamlin cleared to play 4 months after cardiac arrest

Latest News

Ripon's “Little White School House,” recognized as the birthplace of the Republican Party, now...
‘Birthplace of the Republican Party’ moves locations in Ripon
Microsoft logo on company offices
Board OKs Microsoft data center near Foxconn in Racine County
File image of Racine Street Bridge
Menasha set to open new Racine Street Bridge Wednesday - if weather cooperates
Green Bay West High School hallway
Best public high schools in Wisconsin ranked