Green Bay Common Council hosts first meeting following Mayor’s re-election

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Weeks following an intense mayoral election, Green Bay Common Council met Tuesday evening for the first time after Mayor Eric Genrich was re-elected.

Mayor Genrich said he is excited to be back with everyone, but he and the council have a lot of work to do. He said there is going to be a diversity of opinion reflected among the council which is a really good thing.

“The test of a functional legislative body and a functional executive is whether or not you can maintain a good relationship in the face of some policy disagreements which are going to arise on a pretty regular basis no matter which community you’re talking about,” Mayor Genrich said.

On April 3, prior to the election, 75 percent of the common council among other Brown County executives gathered at the courthouse to endorse Mayor Genrich’s challenger Chad Weininger for Mayor.

Following his win on April 4, Mayor Genrich said he will continue to be the mayor for all the residents of Green Bay, no matter what side of the political aisle they are on.

During Tuesday’s common council meeting, many of the Aldermans expressed their congratulations to Mayor Genrich.

“I’m also hoping and looking for communication, transparent, open transparency, non-partisanship, but just working on the issues that we have,” Alderman Mark Steuer said. “I think we can do it and I think that’s very important.”

“Congrats you know on coming back and I look forward to a productive year in Green Bay and I was rooting for you all along,” Alderman Chris Wery said. (Mayor Genrich says, “I knew it” and they laugh). “But on a serious note congrats and I look forward to this year.”

“We’ve talked in front of council chambers here before eye to eye and I told you what I thought we needed to do if you won or if someone else won,” Alderman Steven Campbell said. “I’m a man of my word, so I know between you and I, we’ve got some work to do. I look forward to working towards that. Hopefully, it stays positive. I will do my best to do the best for this city and I hope you will too.”

Mayor Genrich said the test of a functional legislative body and a functional executive is whether or they can maintain a good relationship in the face of some policy disagreements which Mayor Genrich said will rise on a regular basis.

“Just speaking for myself I know I am committed to doing that,” Mayor Genrich said. “I haven’t always been perfect in that regard, but I am recommitting myself to really working constructively with all of you and looking forward to doing that over the course of the next four years.”

Throughout the past few weeks, Mayor Genrich said he has had good conversations with Alders and the council president. All parties have acknowledged that there is a lot agreed upon.

“You know over 90 percent of the items that are actually coming before this body are sort of adopted within consent or you know without any real debate and so we’ve done a lot of good things over the last four years and I’m hoping for a lot more to come over the next four but none of its possible without the support of this body here so looking forward to continuing and strengthening that working relationship,” Mayor Genrich said.

In other news out of Tuesday’s common council meeting, the council accepted a $1,000,000 grant from the Medical College of Wisconsin to establish and operate an Office of Violence Prevention.

The council also approved the report of the parks committee, which included the approved donation of the Sea Dragon ride at Bay Beach Amusement Park to the Friends of Bay Beach Amusement Park and approved the updates to the 2023 Engage program at St. John’s Park, which includes the Homeless Outreach Team taking over the coordination of the program.

