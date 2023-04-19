Grandmother sentenced for death of granddaughter in drunk driving crash

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was sentenced Wednesday for the drunk driving crash that killed her granddaughter.

Monica Walker was sentenced to four years in prison and six years supervision. Last year, Walker, 52, pleaded no contest to a charge of Homicide by Use of a Vehicle with PAC. The court found her guilty.

Counts of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle and Knowingly Operating While Revoked (Cause Death) were dismissed.

On Feb. 8, 2021, Walker was driving drunk when her vehicle went off northbound I-43 in Manitowoc Rapids shortly after 8:30 a.m. Her granddaughter, 9-year-old Tkyia Brewer, was thrown out as the car rolled over. Deputies said there were “no obvious signs of life” in the girl when they reached the crash scene. The girl was not wearing a seat belt.

In a breath test, Monica Walker blew 0.092, above the standard legal limit of 0.08. Investigators say Walker was restricted to a blood-alcohol content of 0.02 percent while driving because of previous OWI convictions. Her drivers license was revoked in 2013.

Walker said she lost control on the icy road and went into the ditch. She said she was eating when she lost control. A deputy described a heavy odor of intoxicants from Walker, and deputies found beer cans in her car.

In addition to prison time, a Manitowoc County judge ordered Walker to visit local high school students to share her experiences, if the schools permit it.

