Gov. Evers Declares State of Emergency Due to Elevated Flooding Concerns

Heavy rain and melting snow have contributed to flooding issues in several counties
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Madison, Wis.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Adam Behnke
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - In response to flooding concerns caused by heavy rainfall and rapid snowmelt in several counties of Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency throughout the state. He signed Executive Order #194 on Tuesday to allow state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to offer assistance if necessary and ensure resources are available for response and recovery efforts.

A release from the governor’s office says Northern Wisconsin has experienced a decrease in snowpack due to above-normal temperatures within the past week, which has led to increased water levels in rivers and watersheds. This has resulted in flooding in low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage, leading to damage to culverts, washouts, and water-covered roadways. Furthermore, several rivers and streams have reached flood stage, and additional precipitation in the forecast could exacerbate the situation.

Gov. Evers has instructed state agencies, including Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and the Wisconsin National Guard, to provide assistance if requested by local authorities.

