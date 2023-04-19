Giannis out for game two against Heat

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo lays on the ground after an injury during the first half...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo lays on the ground after an injury during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff game Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Bucks will be without star Giannis Antetkounmpo for game two against the Heat. That’s despite optimism the two time MVP would be available after two days off.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters during his pre-game press conference on Wednesday that Giannis would be out due to a lower back contusion.

Antetokounmpo suffered the injury in the first quarter of game one on Sunday after falling to the floor. He was able to return to the game briefly before leaving for good int he second quarter. An MRI on his back came back clean a day later.

Milwaukee will now be without their star as they look to bounce back from a 130-117 loss in game one of the series.

“It was great when you come in the day after that game and you see the fire in the guys’ eyes, wishing we only had one day off instead of two. but obviously that is just the competitive juices of all of us trying to get rid of the game 1 feeling, the bad taste and bad feeling we had leaving the arena. we are eager to set the game 2 game plan and move forward,” said Jae Crowder.

“We just have to get out there with a little more sense of urgency. i htink we were kind of in the mud a little bit. hopefully going into game 2, those things change,” said Bobby Portis.

