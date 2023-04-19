Former AG Eric Holder to deliver UW commencement speech

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Attorney General Eric Holder is set to give the spring commencement speech at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the university announced Wednesday.

Holder will give the address during the spring commencement ceremony at Camp Randall Stadium on May 13.

He served as attorney general from February 2009 to April 2015, and was the first Black person to hold the office.

Holder was the keynote speaker for the 2016 UW Law School hooding ceremony. His daughter, Brooke, graduated from UW-Madison in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in history.