Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 22

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One year ago, Wisconsinites turned in more unused and unwanted prescription drugs than any other state. We get to do it again this Saturday, April 22.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says more than 280 law enforcement agencies around the state are participating in the Spring Drug Take Back, with more than 158 events planned. That’s in addition to the 490 drug drop-off boxes already in place around Wisconsin.

You can find a drop-off site near you on the state’s Dose of Reality website.

The state Department of Justice says last spring Wisconsin collected almost 30 tons of expired, unneeded, and unwanted medications, keeping them out of the hands of people who might misuse and abuse them but also keeping those chemicals out of landfills and water. The drugs are taken to a waste-to-energy plant to be incinerated.

