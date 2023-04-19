Best public high schools in Wisconsin ranked
(Stacker) - As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ‘96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.
It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 49.5 million students enrolled in public PreK-12 schools in 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Of those, about a third were in high school, enrolled across about 23,500 public secondary schools nationwide.
For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.
Stacker compiled a list of the 30 best public high schools in Wisconsin using 2023 rankings from Niche. Niche uses eight weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics and grades, but other factors include culture and diversity, health and safety, clubs and activities, resources, and surveys of parents, teachers and students. School districts are provided when available; otherwise, the city is listed instead.
#30. Kimberly High School
- District: Kimberly Area School District
- Enrollment: 1,586 (14:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#29. Onalaska High School
- District: School District of Onalaska
- Enrollment: 949 (15:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#28. Sun Prairie High School
- District: Sun Prairie Area School District
- Enrollment: 1,791 (15:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#27. Muskego High School
- District: Muskego-Norway School District
- Enrollment: 1,693 (18:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#26. Germantown High School
- District: Germantown School District
- Enrollment: 1,350 (15:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#25. Marshfield High School
- District: School District of Marshfield
- Enrollment: 1,220 (15:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#24. Waukesha Engineering Preparatory Academy
- District: School District of Waukesha
- Enrollment: 186 (47:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#23. West De Pere High School
- District: West De Pere School District
- Enrollment: 1,036 (16:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#22. Kohler High School
- District: Kohler School District
- Enrollment: 198 (12:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#21. Green Bay East High School
- District: Green Bay Area Public School District
- Enrollment: 1,182 (14:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-
#20. Waunakee High School
- District: Waunakee Community School District
- Enrollment: 1,376 (14:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#19. High School of Health Sciences
- District: Kettle Moraine School District
- Enrollment: 200 (25:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#18. Greendale High School
- District: Greendale School District
- Enrollment: 945 (16:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#17. Lakeview Technology Academy
- District: Kenosha School District
- Enrollment: 376 (22:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#16. Menomonee Falls High School
- District: Menomonee Falls School District
- Enrollment: 1,306 (17:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#15. Hamilton High School
- District: Milwaukee School District
- Enrollment: 1,359 (14:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C
#14. Eisenhower Middle/High School
- District: New Berlin School District
- Enrollment: 1,064 (17:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#13. Verona Area High School
- District: Verona Area School District
- Enrollment: 1,658 (15:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#12. Pewaukee High School
- District: Pewaukee School District
- Enrollment: 870 (16:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#11. Cedarburg High School
- District: Cedarburg School District
- Enrollment: 1,076 (17:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#10. Arrowhead High School
- District: Hartland
- Enrollment: 2,084 (18:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#9. Memorial High School
- District: Beloit School District
- Enrollment: 1,717 (17:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#8. Nicolet High School
- District: Glendale
- Enrollment: 1,087 (14:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. Green Bay West High School
- District: Green Bay Area Public School District
- Enrollment: 824 (12:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-
#6. Homestead High School
- District: Mequon-Thiensville School District
- Enrollment: 1,266 (17:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Shorewood High School
- District: Shorewood School District
- Enrollment: 606 (12:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Brookfield Central High School
- District: Elmbrook School District
- Enrollment: 1,200 (16:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Whitefish Bay High School
- District: Whitefish Bay School District
- Enrollment: 984 (15:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Middleton High School
- District: Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District
- Enrollment: 2,301 (16:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Brookfield East High School
- District: Elmbrook School District
- Enrollment: 1,340 (17:1 student-to-teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
