Best public high schools in Wisconsin ranked

(Stacker) - As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ‘96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 49.5 million students enrolled in public PreK-12 schools in 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Of those, about a third were in high school, enrolled across about 23,500 public secondary schools nationwide.

For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the 30 best public high schools in Wisconsin using 2023 rankings from Niche. Niche uses eight weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics and grades, but other factors include culture and diversity, health and safety, clubs and activities, resources, and surveys of parents, teachers and students. School districts are provided when available; otherwise, the city is listed instead.

#30. Kimberly High School

District: Kimberly Area School District

Enrollment: 1,586 (14:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A

#29. Onalaska High School

District: School District of Onalaska

Enrollment: 949 (15:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A

#28. Sun Prairie High School

District: Sun Prairie Area School District

Enrollment: 1,791 (15:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A

#27. Muskego High School

District: Muskego-Norway School District

Enrollment: 1,693 (18:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A

#26. Germantown High School

District: Germantown School District

Enrollment: 1,350 (15:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A

#25. Marshfield High School

District: School District of Marshfield

Enrollment: 1,220 (15:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A

#24. Waukesha Engineering Preparatory Academy

District: School District of Waukesha

Enrollment: 186 (47:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A

#23. West De Pere High School

District: West De Pere School District

Enrollment: 1,036 (16:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A

#22. Kohler High School

District: Kohler School District

Enrollment: 198 (12:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A

#21. Green Bay East High School

District: Green Bay Area Public School District

Enrollment: 1,182 (14:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: B-

#20. Waunakee High School

District: Waunakee Community School District

Enrollment: 1,376 (14:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A

#19. High School of Health Sciences

District: Kettle Moraine School District

Enrollment: 200 (25:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A

#18. Greendale High School

District: Greendale School District

Enrollment: 945 (16:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A

#17. Lakeview Technology Academy

District: Kenosha School District

Enrollment: 376 (22:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A

#16. Menomonee Falls High School

District: Menomonee Falls School District

Enrollment: 1,306 (17:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A

#15. Hamilton High School

District: Milwaukee School District

Enrollment: 1,359 (14:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: C

#14. Eisenhower Middle/High School

District: New Berlin School District

Enrollment: 1,064 (17:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#13. Verona Area High School

District: Verona Area School District

Enrollment: 1,658 (15:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#12. Pewaukee High School

District: Pewaukee School District

Enrollment: 870 (16:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#11. Cedarburg High School

District: Cedarburg School District

Enrollment: 1,076 (17:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#10. Arrowhead High School

District: Hartland

Enrollment: 2,084 (18:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#9. Memorial High School

District: Beloit School District

Enrollment: 1,717 (17:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: B

#8. Nicolet High School

District: Glendale

Enrollment: 1,087 (14:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#7. Green Bay West High School

District: Green Bay Area Public School District

Enrollment: 824 (12:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: B-

#6. Homestead High School

District: Mequon-Thiensville School District

Enrollment: 1,266 (17:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#5. Shorewood High School

District: Shorewood School District

Enrollment: 606 (12:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#4. Brookfield Central High School

District: Elmbrook School District

Enrollment: 1,200 (16:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#3. Whitefish Bay High School

District: Whitefish Bay School District

Enrollment: 984 (15:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#2. Middleton High School

District: Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District

Enrollment: 2,301 (16:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

#1. Brookfield East High School

District: Elmbrook School District

Enrollment: 1,340 (17:1 student-to-teacher ratio)

Niche grade: A+

