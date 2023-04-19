3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: That new car smell

It seems everyone loves that “new car smell.” You can even buy the scent to spritz your car’s interior when it gets older.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It seems everyone loves that “new car smell.” You can even buy the scent to spritz your car’s interior when it gets older.

Chinese and Harvard researchers analyzed what makes that new car smell. Their findings? “Roll down the windows!”

Brad has a list of the nasty stuff that smells so nice.

Plus, a look back at the second-hottest March in world history and a look forward at Thursday’s solar eclipse Down Under.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

