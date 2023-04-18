YouTube updates guidelines for eating disorder-related content

This photo shows the YouTube app on a phone. YouTube announced Tuesday that it is banning...
This photo shows the YouTube app on a phone. YouTube announced Tuesday that it is banning content that features behaviors that users at-risk for eating disorders could imitate.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the top online video platforms is changing how it deals with content related to eating disorders.

YouTube announced Tuesday that it is banning content that features behaviors that at-risk users could imitate including extreme calorie counting or purging after eating.

The ban is for videos that are not focused on recovery.

For recovery-focused videos, YouTube will allow the content but restrict who can see it.

The platform says only users who are logged into the site and are over the age of 18 will be able to view such videos.

YouTube says it also plans to add panels pointing viewers to crisis resources under eating disorder-related content in nine countries, as well as provide resources about how to create less harmful content for creators who violated its policies.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for their assistance in the search for...
Green Bay Police searching for driver suspected of injuring officer while driving away
$25,000 bond set for woman accused in fatal crash
$25,000 bond set for woman accused in fatal crash
La Crosse had 9 inches of snow from an April 17 snowstorm, according to the National Weather...
How much snow did Wisconsin get April 16-17?
A Lou’s Limo party bus was taking people from the Morgan Wallen concert back to the Oconto...
Local party bus hit by gunfire in Milwaukee after concert
Erik Metzig, accused in parents’ murder, bound for trial
Erik Metzig, accused in parents’ murder, bound for trial

Latest News

Tanisha Washington is accused of pointing a gun at a person during an argument and firing a...
SWAT arrests woman accused of firing a gun during an argument
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip...
Biden signs executive order to improve access to child care
The justice is being criticized over his dealings with a GOP megadonor.
Clarence Thomas plans to amend financial statements after reports, source says
Ripon's “Little White School House,” recognized as the birthplace of the Republican Party, now...
‘Birthplace of the Republican Party’ moves locations in Ripon
New body camera footage shows the aftermath of Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident. (KRNV-DT,...
Bodycam footage released from Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident