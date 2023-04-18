Woman celebrates 107th birthday with special ukulele performance

The birthday girl moved to Sun City in 1985 and still lives in the same home.
By Alexis Cortez and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A woman in Arizona celebrated her 107th birthday with a very special performance Friday.

Members of the Sun City Ukulele Club gathered in Rowena Zenk’s front yard to play some of her favorite songs.

A former ukulele player herself, Zenk grew up on a farm in Ohio with 10 siblings. She also played the organ and volunteered with Girl Scouts for many years.

Zenk remembers her mother becoming famous as she was the first woman to walk the Appalachian Trail in one trip in 1955.

The birthday girl moved to Arizona in 1985 and still lives in the same home.

She credits her long life to the homegrown food that nourished her.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for their assistance in the search for...
Green Bay Police searching for driver suspected of dragging officer while driving away
$25,000 bond set for woman accused in fatal crash
$25,000 bond set for woman accused in fatal crash
La Crosse had 9 inches of snow from an April 17 snowstorm, according to the National Weather...
How much snow did Wisconsin get April 16-17?
A Lou’s Limo party bus was taking people from the Morgan Wallen concert back to the Oconto...
Local party bus hit by gunfire in Milwaukee after concert
Erik Metzig, accused in parents’ murder, bound for trial
Erik Metzig, accused in parents’ murder, bound for trial

Latest News

This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar...
Old NASA satellite falling to Earth; risk of danger ‘low’
Wisconsin logging
Funding killed for Wisconsin’s largest conservation project
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
McConnell: GOP will not support replacing Feinstein on Senate Judiciary Committee
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell rejects replacing Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the panel.
McConnell rejects replacing Feinstein on Judiciary
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31