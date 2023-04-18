SUNSHINE AND SEASONABLY MILD WEATHER RETURNS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Wind and clouds decrease, bringing sun and highs near our normal 54 degrees. Is that thunder we hear in the forecast this week?
By Steve Beylon
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Morning clouds are breaking up across the area. Our recent storm system is moving away. As sunshine returns to northeast Wisconsin, milder temperatures will return. Highs this afternoon will be mainly in the lower 50s, with some 40s across northern Wisconsin. It will feel a little cool this morning thanks to a brisk northwest wind, but that breeze will settle down late in the day.

Our next weathermaker arrives tomorrow with a cluster of showers and thunderstorms. They’re most likely during the middle of the day. While some embedded storms may have some brief downpours, small hail and lightning, severe weather is unlikely. However, it will be cold enough for a wintry mix to develop mainly NORTH of Highway 29. Some sleet, wet snow and a touch of icy rain might make things a little slick at times. Our precipitation will slow down by the end of the afternoon.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Thursday, with warmer temperatures returning. A gusty south wind may push our highs above 60 degrees. The weather looks cooler this weekend, with highs in the 40s and a chance of more spotty rain and snow showers.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: E 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Turning sunny. Seasonably mild. A brisk wind. HIGH: 53

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool and calmer. LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. Showers and storms, with a wintry mix NORTH. HIGH: 44 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and storms. Warmer and windy. HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Gusty winds. HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Spotty rain and/or snow showers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool with less wind. HIGH: 49

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

