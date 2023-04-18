SUNNY THIS AFTERNOON, WET WEATHER RETURNS TOMORROW

Much needed sunshine will be the rule this afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 40s to mid 50s. Gusty NW winds will gradually ease as we head towards the early evening hours.

Skies will start off clear tonight but there will be more clouds late. Lows will range from the mid 20s (north) to the low 30s (south). Winds should be pretty light overall for a change.

Our next weather maker arrives tomorrow with a cluster of showers and thunderstorms. While some embedded storms may have some brief downpours, small hail and lightning, severe weather is unlikely. A wintry mix of sleet, icy rain, and wet snow may develop NORTH of Highway 29 as the moisture comes in during the morning hours. Some slick spots could develop but it all depends on the temperature. Our precipitation will slow down by the end of the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s with breezy winds from the ESE.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Thursday, with warmer temperatures returning. A gusty south wind may push our highs above 60 degrees. Highs in the 50s stay with us on Friday with a mix of sun & clouds. Some rain and snow could still occur on Saturday but our chance has diminished just a little bit. Temperatures during the weekend will be in the 40s.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-20 G30 MPH

WEDNESDAY: ESE 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Brisk breezes relax late. HIGH: 53

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool and quiet. LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. Showers and storms, with a wintry mix possible NORTH. HIGH: 44 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and storms. Breezy and milder. HIGH: 62 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 56 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A few rain and snow showers could occur. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool with less wind. HIGH: 50

