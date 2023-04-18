Southwest grounds flights nationwide due to technical issues

FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood Burbank Airport in Burbank, Calif. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines planes were stopped from taking off nationwide for what the airline called an intermittent technology issue, causing more than 1,500 flight delays Tuesday just four months after the carrier suffered a meltdown over the Christmas travel rush.

Southwest and the Federal Aviation Administration said by late morning on the East Coast that the pause had been lifted.

“Southwest has resumed operations after temporarily pausing flight activity this morning to work through data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure,” the Dallas airline said in a prepared statement. “Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost.”

By late morning on the East Coast, Southwest accounted for well over half of all delays nationwide, but the airline had canceled fewer than a dozen flights, according to FlightAware.

In December, Southwest canceled nearly 17,000 flights over the Christmas holiday due to bad weather and its crew-scheduling system becoming overwhelmed. Those cancellations cost the airline more than $1 billion and are being investigated by the Transportation Department.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for their assistance in the search for...
Green Bay Police searching for driver suspected of dragging officer while driving away
$25,000 bond set for woman accused in fatal crash
$25,000 bond set for woman accused in fatal crash
La Crosse had 9 inches of snow from an April 17 snowstorm, according to the National Weather...
How much snow did Wisconsin get April 16-17?
A Lou’s Limo party bus was taking people from the Morgan Wallen concert back to the Oconto...
Local party bus hit by gunfire in Milwaukee after concert
Erik Metzig, accused in parents’ murder, bound for trial
Erik Metzig, accused in parents’ murder, bound for trial

Latest News

Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
2 Iowa teens plead guilty in Spanish teacher’s beating death
In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, Idabel Mayor Crain Young, seated right, at...
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma sheriff says recording of discussion about killing was illegal
Softball coach Chase Carnley was asked not to pitch to his coach-pitch softball team anymore...
Softball coach in wheelchair forced to stop pitching during games
The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for their assistance in the search for...
Green Bay Police searching for driver suspected of dragging officer while driving away
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
US reporter held by Russia on spying charges denied release