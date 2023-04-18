Police: TRAFFIC ALERT: W. Mason St. & 16th Ave. - AVOID THE AREA
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are asking that drivers avoid the area of W. Mason Street and 16th Avenue due to a traffic crash causing injuries.
The incident occurred just before 1:15 p.m. on April 18, 2023.
CLOSURE: W. Mason Street is closed from Gross Avenue to 14th Avenue.
DETOURS: Drivers may use W. Walnut Street, 9th Street and Lombardi Avenue as detour routes.
Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.