Oneida Co. officials confirm two people found dead in Town of Enterprise

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has just announced crews have found two people dead in the Oneida County Forest in the Town of Enterprise, southeast of Rhinelander. However, they did not say if the bodies are Aiden Grefe and Dakota Brown.

The sheriff’s office said no more information will be released. Searches for the two teens are still ongoing.

The deaths are being investigated jointly by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Oneida County District Attorney, the Lincoln County District Attorney, and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Department.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by numerous Fire Departments, the Wisconsin National Guard, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Oneida County Forestry Department, the Oneida County Land Records, the Rosewood Barn, and Derek’s Town and Country.

This is a developing story.

