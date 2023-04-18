New details in DOJ investigation of Grand Chute supervisor

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Town Board will hold another closed session meeting to discuss the possible firing of Town Administrator Jim March.

This also comes as we learn new details about an investigation into a supervisor on the board which the state Department of Justice (DOJ) launched more than a year ago.

Questions concerning the town administrator are likely to be raised during the annual town meeting, which will take place Tuesday night at 6:30.

Town Chairman Jason Van Eperen was just re-elected and says he no longer believes he can work with Administrator Jim March moving forward. This led to a couple of special meetings being called last week including one where many town employees voiced their support for keeping March.

All this happening as Town Supervisor, Ron Wolff, has been the focus of an on-going Department of Justice investigation. The DOJ hasn’t released many details and the search warrants executed in this case have been sealed by an Outagamie County judge.

However, Action 2 News has obtained a copy of a letter sent to the State Attorney General last December from Supervisor Jeff Ings, who was also interviewed by DOJ agents. In that letter, Ings questions the status of the investigation, which he says started in September 2021. Ings also asked whether any charges have been filed or are being considered against Supervisor Wolff.

Action 2 News has obtained a copy of a letter sent to the State Attorney General last December from Supervisor Jeff Ings (WBAY)

An agent for the DOJ responded in January to Ings, saying: “I confirm the investigation continues to be open and on-going. Additional criminal investigative activities occurred as recent as last month in connection with related parties.”

Full email below:

I am aware of the recent December 16, 2022 letter you addressed to Attorney General Kaul. While it is well within your purview to communicate with the attorney general, it is typically most efficient to address any investigative questions/concerns to the case agent, which I previously encouraged you to do, as criminal investigators include any/all correspondence with the relevant on-going case. I have also graciously and previously asked to personally meet with the town chairman about the investigation, but he declined my invitation. Due to the complexities and integrity of the open and on-going investigation, no specific information can be released or offered at this time. Mr. Wolff’s attorneys are aware and have been informed on aspects of the referenced on-going investigation.

As a courteous and as referenced, I confirm the investigation continues to be open and on-going. Additional criminal investigative activities occurred as recent as last month in connection with related parties. While I cannot apologize for the unfortunate length of the investigation (investigations unfold in dynamic and fluid ways due to involved circumstances/findings) I can assure you I have progressed the investigation as efficiently and expeditiously as findings, resources and other stakeholders have allowed in relation to the best practices/standards my agency requires. I am optimistic for a case wrap-up as soon as circumstances and resources allow. Lastly, any affected party(s) would formally be served a criminal summons or be arrested for any relevant (attainable) criminal misconduct moving forward, so, any potentially impacted subject would properly and formally be informed/notified directly and not to any other subject/individual.

Should you have any other general investigative-related questions associated with the Grand Chute investigation, feel free to contact me.

Respectfully,

Jay K. Yerges | Special Agent

Ings is also seeking information about the person responsible for the investigation being launched. Here’s what he said at a town board meeting a year ago:

“I’m concerned about how this could happen. It’s really mind boggling. We know somebody is behind it, but we don’t know who, but it’s certainly impacting the business of the town.”

Supporters of the town administrator say he’s a witness in the DOJ investigation, but the town chairman says the attempt to remove him is not tied to that investigation.

