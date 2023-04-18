Motel in Grand Chute loses operating license

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A motel in Grand Chute is shut down after health officials pulled the motel’s operating license.

A health inspection report found several issues at the Rodeway Inn on North West Hill Boulevard, including soiled sheets and pillowcases, and garbage in hallways and on stairs.

The motel had been warned previously to fix these issues but didn’t get them up to acceptable levels.

Health officials said at this time they are not allowed to operate because their license has been revoked.

