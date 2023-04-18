Motel in Grand Chute loses operating license

A health inspection report found several issues at the Rodeway Inn on North West Hill...
A health inspection report found several issues at the Rodeway Inn on North West Hill Boulevard, including soiled sheets and pillowcases, and garbage in hallways and on stairs.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A motel in Grand Chute is shut down after health officials pulled the motel’s operating license.

A health inspection report found several issues at the Rodeway Inn on North West Hill Boulevard, including soiled sheets and pillowcases, and garbage in hallways and on stairs.

The motel had been warned previously to fix these issues but didn’t get them up to acceptable levels.

Health officials said at this time they are not allowed to operate because their license has been revoked.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for their assistance in the search for...
Green Bay Police searching for driver suspected of dragging officer while driving away
$25,000 bond set for woman accused in fatal crash
$25,000 bond set for woman accused in fatal crash
La Crosse had 9 inches of snow from an April 17 snowstorm, according to the National Weather...
How much snow did Wisconsin get April 16-17?
A Lou’s Limo party bus was taking people from the Morgan Wallen concert back to the Oconto...
Local party bus hit by gunfire in Milwaukee after concert
Erik Metzig, accused in parents’ murder, bound for trial
Erik Metzig, accused in parents’ murder, bound for trial

Latest News

Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia pleaded guilty to one charge of mutilating a corpse as party to a crime.
Man pleads guilty in case of burned body found near UWGB
Wisconsin logging
Funding killed for Wisconsin’s largest conservation project
Green Bay Police Department
Green Bay police officer facing criminal charges, including misconduct
Stage performance during the Mile of Music Festival at Houdini Plaza in Appleton
Mile of Music announces first 50 artists Tuesday for 10th festival