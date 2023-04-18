Mile of Music to announce first 50 artists Tuesday for this year’s festival

Stage performance during the Mile of Music Festival at Houdini Plaza in Appleton
Stage performance during the Mile of Music Festival at Houdini Plaza in Appleton(Mile of Music Festival)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Mile of Music returns this August to Appleton and it plans a return to hosting a full festival, after uncertainties brought on by COVID led to a more muted celebration the past couple of years. The event was cancelled in 2020 and was scaled back in 2021 due to pandemic precautions.

The music festival is announcing its “First 50″ artists of the festival Tuesday, as well as updates for the original music celebration.

This year’s festival will feature 200+ acts, 750+ live music sets, including music education programming. The festival team will share some new additions to the festival, such as the return of a fan-favorite venue.

Mile of Music, in concert with the new community non-profit Appleton Community Music, will return to Downtown Appleton this August 3-6 for its “Milestone” 10th original music festival.

