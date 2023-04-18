Man pleads guilty in case of burned body found near UWGB

Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia pleaded guilty to one charge of mutilating a corpse as party to a crime.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the men charged in a 2021 murder where the victim’s body was burned has pleaded guilty to mutilating a corpse.

Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia pleaded guilty Monday to one charge of mutilating a corpse as party to a crime. He’s the third man officials say was involved in the murder of Jason Mendez-Ramos in September of 2021.

Mendez’s burned body was found on a trail near the UW-Green Bay campus. An investigation revealed the murder happened over a large debt he owed.

Pedro Santiago-Marquez was convicted last month in Mendez’s murder.

Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced in June. Santiago is set to be sentenced in late May.

