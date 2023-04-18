Low community spread of COVID-19 changes masking mandates

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If it feels like COVID-19 is in the rearview mirror, you’re not alone. According to the CDC, community transmission is relatively low in the state and in most counties right now, it’s part of the reason you may notice some changes when heading to a local health care facility.

You may have received a message on your phone recently telling you that you will no longer be notified of a possible COVID-19 exposure. It’s because the Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 response is changing, based on lower community spread.

“Why is it less now? increased immunity, the virus has changed, and we have therapeutics now also that also do help,” Dr. Michael Landrum, Infectious Disease Physician at Bellin Health.

Dr. Landrum says the pandemic isn’t over but, “I think we’re really close.”

That is why many local healthcare facilities are lifting their mandatory mask requirements, except when it comes to covid or respiratory-related illnesses. Prevea Health, HSHS Wisconsin hospitals, and Advocate Aurora Health no longer require masks for most patients, visitors and staff members.

On Monday, Bellin Health, system-wide, will follow suit. But Dr. Landrum says we must remain flexible, as masking recommendations could change again in the future depending on spread.

“You know, it is still there. It can still be a very serious and life-threatening illness to particular people. And so, you know, we’re going to continue to watch in and make recommendations to people that and be an advocate for their health,” said Dr. Landrum.

The state is still tracking cases, transmissions and deaths and may also adjust its response as needed.

